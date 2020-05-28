Donations can turn ‘Inherit the Land’ into documentary

MARVIN – The community can help Gene Stowe’s book, “Inherit the Land: Jim Crowe Meets Miss Maggie’s Will,” become a successful documentary by donating to a new Indiegogo campaign.

The book highlights the court case over Maggie Ross’s will, which passed on her 800-acre Marvin home to an African American family. All-white juries upheld the will in court trials about a century ago.

The $300,000 campaign provides nine levels of donor incentives, ranging from a copy of the book for $100 to 1% of the film’s profits for $10,000.

Filmmakers Cylk Cozart and Jim Johnson are connected to the project.