Youth orchestra holds concert, auditions

CHARLOTTE – The Union Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform “The Mystery & Majesty of Nature” at 4 p.m. March 15 at Charlotte Latin School, 9502 Providence Road.

The orchestra serves music students through age 21 who have a minimum of two years formal music instruction. Students attend music camp and rehearsals throughout the year where they learn and play orchestral repertoire. The season includes four concerts as well as venues for chamber music.

The orchestra will hold auditions for the upcoming season March 14 at Charlotte Latin School. Sign up at www.USYO.org.

