Student Art Showcase returns to Indian Trail Town Hall

INDIAN TRAIL – Indian Trail Town Hall will display artwork from 10 elementary schools next week.

The Student Art Showcase will open to residents from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 12 and 13 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14 at town hall, 315 Matthews-Indian Trial Road.

Participating schools were Antioch, Hemby Bridge, Indian Trail, Poplin, Porter Ridge, Sardis and Stallings elementary schools, as well as Shiloh Valley Primary School, Metrolina Christian Academy and Union Preparatory Academy.

Each school was invited to submit 15 pieces of student artwork.

“We have so many talented student artists in the Indian Trail area,” said Susan Didier, Indian Trail Arts & Culture program coordinator. “We are honored to host this exhibit to showcase their work each year. We looked forward to welcoming the students, their teachers and their families to town hall.”