Hits After Six Concert Series brings jazz, beach music to Indian Trail parks

INDIAN TRAIL – The Hits After Six Concert Series returns to Indian Trail with jazz, beach music and fly 1990s songs.

The series kicks off with Tyris Live Jazz on March 20, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Crossing Paths Park (120 Blythe Drive).

In addition to live music, the event will include free children’s activities, including a bounce house, face painting, yard games and a playground. Food, beer and wine will also be available to buy.

“We’re excited to bring free, live music back to Indian Trail,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation manager. “We have another great lineup this year. Enjoy a beautiful North Carolina evening listening to great music with friends and family.”

The remaining Hits After Six Concerts start at 6 p.m. at Chestnut Square Park, 320 Chestnut Pkwy.

The lineup includes New Kids, The Superfly 90s Tribute Band on April 23; Tim Clark Band (beach music) on Aug. 27; and Hip Pocket (beeach music) on Sept. 17.

God Bless the USA Inc., which is the town’s garbage and recycling collection partner, will sponsor the series.