New Play 10-Minute Festival set for Wingate University

WINGATE – The Union County Playmakers will offer the opportunity for 10-minute scripts to come to life at the New Play Day 10-Minute Play Festival on April 4 at Wingate University.

Writers ages 15 and older may submit one or two original scripts (no adaptations) for plays that have not been previously published or performed and are suitable for general or youth audiences.

The event is a partnership between the Union County Playmakers and Wingate University’s communications department and drama society. The organizations will provide the space for one technical rehearsal and performance, advertising and basic staging materials. Playwrights provide script, actors and director, if desired. The Playmakers could assist with a director and casting.

Write a 10-minute play using the standard script format that can be performed on a bare stage or with limited staging and props. Format your script using the formatting style found at https://www.writopialab.org/programs/specialty-programs/worldwide-plays-festival/the-competition/standard-playwriting-format.

Submit a script no later than Feb. 29 to info@unioncountyplaymakers.org with your name, email and phone numbers.