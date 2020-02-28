How my son inspired me to become an author

by Dennis L. Morrow

All my life, starting in elementary school, I struggled with reading. Much of the assistance available to children now was not available to me back then. I had no way to understand this issue and there was little to do to correct the situation. Because I couldn’t read very well, I directed my education to learning numbers and equations.

Eventually finding my niche with engineering. I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical/aerospace engineering. I finished my education with an MBA in sales and marketing.

My reading skills never got better. I was a stranger to books.

Finally, in my adult life I found the patience to read books like “The Hobbit,” and “Lord of the Rings” by J. R. Tolkein, “Centennial” by James Michener and other books. It was slow reading but I thoroughly enjoyed the books.

I never dreamed of writing books. Engineering and then sales and marketing became my professional career.

My son, Steven, sent me a couple of screenplays he had written. After reading them, I got interested in the art of screenwriting. I went to the bookstore and bought some books on how to write a screenplay and my writing career took off. I wrote a screenplay called “The Tree House,” eventually I renamed it “Alliance of the Quad.”

I took it to a Screenwriter’s Convention in Hollywood and was told the ideas in the screenplay were unique, interesting and would make a terrific movie. However, the movie would be quite expensive so I would have to create an audience before a movie could be made. I needed the write the book (books).

I went back to the bookstore and bought some books on how to write books. I began the journey that eventually created the five-book series, “Alliance of the Quad.”

Now I want to inspire young readers – the ones that can read well, but more importantly the ones who struggle with reading.

“The Alliance of the Quad” is a book series that is mesmerizing and captivating. The young reader will get swept up into the story quickly and be transported to faraway places and distant times as they read. They will learn how magical, captivating and mesmerizing reading can be. They will also learn about life’s lessons.

My ultimate hope is that I can invite, motivate, encourage, inspire and transport the young and old into a world of magic, time travel and excitement. At the same time imprint the values and importance of reading in their lives.

One way I am trying to do this is to give lectures on reading and writing to middle school students. This has been received quite well and my hope is it will inspire the young people I come in contact with.

I am forever grateful for this gratifying opportunity.

Meet the author

Author Dennis L. Morrow has a book-signing event scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. March 7 and 8 at The Book Lady, 3513 W. U.S. 74, Monroe. Call 704-282-0646 for details.