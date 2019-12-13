Vick: We’re launching two new weeklies

Charlotte Media Group will launch two new weekly newspapers Jan. 10 dedicated to covering Indian Trail and Waxhaw.

Each town will have its own distinct print newspaper.

While growing newspaper companies have a tendency to expand their distribution footprints into new territories, we’re opting to go deeper into existing ones, allowing for more hyperlocal coverage.

Growing up, my family regularly read three publications: a daily metropolitan newspaper, a bi-weekly county newspaper and a weekly town newspaper. The weekly always took the most time to consume, because it was the most relevant to us.

With these new publications, I want to recreate the feeling of recognizing a name or face but do so in a more modern way that blends the best features of newspapers, magazines, websites and social media.

Union County Weekly was launched in 2006 to cover the western communities of Union County. Since then, the populations of Indian Trail and Waxhaw have exploded, leading to more developed commercial activity.

We feel like these two communities can sustain their own newspapers, both in terms of advertising and editorial coverage.

Focusing coverage on the county’s two fast-growing communities allows us to create two outstanding newspapers.

We’ll continue to use www.unioncounty weekly.com to publish the online editions of our new weeklies.

We’re still working out the specifics with distribution, but if you live in Indian Trail or Waxhaw and receive the Union County Weekly, there’s a good chance you’ll receive one of the new weeklies.

While the bulk of our circulation will be delivered to homes, we’re going to expand our retail distribution in the two towns.

We’re very thankful to have the support of loyal readers and businesses across the region that help us produce these publications.

We will be working very hard over the next few weeks to prepare for the launch of these newspapers while putting the finishing touches on year-in-review coverage, expediting production to meet holiday deadlines and planning for our inaugural Small Business Person of the Year event next month.

Call 704-849-2261 or email adrian@cmgweekly.com if you’re interested in advertising for any of our weeklies.