The Trail House remains on Queen’s Feast roster

INDIAN TRAIL – Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week returns Jan. 17 to 26 with more than 140 restaurants, including The Trail House, offering three-course dinners for $30 or $35 per person.

The Trail House will give diners their choice of entrees, including Filet Medallions, Salmon, Shrimp Scampi Fettuccine, Winter Pork Chops and Trail House Pasta, which includes blackened chicken, roasted vegetables and Cajun cream sauce.

Appetizers include Pimento Cheese Balls, Cheesesteak Eggrolls and Fried Pickles. Mason Jar Desserts will be available at the end of the meal.

Since 2008, the semi-annual promotion has helped introduce foodies to restaurants across the region, including establishments in Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Rowan, Iredell, Lincoln, Gaston, Catawba, Lancaster and York counties.

Charlotte Restaurant Week is designed to drive trial business at mid- to high-end restaurants by extending a good value to diners as incentive to experience their menus. The 10-day promotion helps the restaurant industry during normally slower periods.

The January 2020 event features more than a dozen first-time Queen’s Feast participants, including Sensi Italian Restaurant in Rea Farms, Indaco in South End and La Belle Helene in Uptown Charlotte.

Other participating restaurants include:

• Ballantyne/South Perimeter/Waverly: 131 Main (Blakeney), Bonefish Grill, Burtons Grill & Bar, Civetta Italian Kitchen + Bar, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Gallery Restaurant, Mickey & Mooch (Arboretum), New South Kitchen & Bar, Queen City Craft and Gourmet, Sensi Italian Restaurant, Stone Mountain Grill, Ted’s Montana Grill, The Porter’s House & Via Roma.

• Indian Land: Red Rocks Cafe.

• Matthews: Bonefish Grill & Sante’ Restaurant.

• Sardis Woods: Rios Brazilian Steakhouse.

• SouthPark/Foxcroft: 131 Main (SouthPark), Aqua e Vino, BAKU, Bar Marcel, Bulla Gastrobar, Corkbuzz Restaurant & Wine Bar, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Dogwood Southern Table & Bar, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (SouthPark), Harper’s, Maggiano’s Little Italy, McCormick & Schmick’s Steaks & Seafood, Oak Steakhouse, Red Rocks Cafe, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, SouthPark Grill, Toscana Ristorante Italiano, Upstream & Village Tavern.

Diners can visit www.CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the list of participating restaurants and their Queen’s Feast menus. Reservations are strongly recommended to ensure seats during prime dining times.

