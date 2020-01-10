Breaking down the 2020 ballot

N.C. Rep. Mark Brody considered running for lieutenant governor last year, but he’s opting for a fifth term in the House of Representatives. Paul Nielsen/UCW photo

Aside from races like governor or President, Union County voters can elect school board members, county commissioners and state legislators in the 2020 election. Here’s a look at who has entered local and state legislative races.

County Commissioner

• At-Large: Scarlett Hollingsworth (Dem) Marty Moffat (Dem), Frank Aikmus (Rep), Richard Helms (Rep) & David Williams (Rep)

Frank Aikmus and Richard Helms have served as county commissioners since 2012. Their seats on the commission are the only ones up for grabs. Indian Trail residents and David Williams, as well as Monroe resident Marty Moffat, are running for the seat.

County Office

• Register of Deeds: Crystal Gilliard (Rep)

Crystal Gilliard’s tenure as register of deeds dates back to 2004. No one is running against her.

UCPS Board of Education

• District 1: Candice Sturdivant (Dem)

• District 2: Matt Helms (Rep)

• District 5: Joseph Morreale (Rep)

Candice Sturdivant, Matt Helms and Joseph Morreale were elected in 2016. They are running unopposed.

• At-Large (2 seats): Claudia Sandoval (Dem), Sarah May (Rep) & Todd Price (Rep)

At least one new face will join the school board as Christina Helms is not running for a third term. Todd Price, who was appointed in 2019 to replace Union County Commissioner Dennis Rape, hopes to return. Waxhaw residents Claudia Sandoval and Sarah May are vying for seats.

N.C. House

• District 55: Gloria Overcash (Dem) & Mark Brody (Rep)

Mark Brody has served four terms. He’ll face Gloria Overcash, of Peachland.

• District 68: Ericka McKnight (Dem) & David Willis (Rep)

Craig Horn has served five terms, but he did not file for reelection. David Willis, a Waxhaw small business owner, and Ericka McKnight, a Realtor who ran for Waxhaw mayor in 2019, hope to succeed Horn.

• District 69: Pam De Maria (Dem) & Dean Arp (Rep)

Dean Arp has represented the district for four terms. He’ll face Pam De Maria, a former YMCA leader that ran for Indian Trail town commissioner in 2015.

N.C. Senate

• District 35: Jose Santiago (Dem) & Todd Johnson (Rep)

Todd Johnson defeated Caroline Walker in 2018 to claim the seat. He’ll face Monroe resident Jose Santiago.

• District 36: Marcus Singleton (Dem) & Paul Newton (Rep)

Paul Newton earned the seat in 2016 by defeating Kim Hargett and reclaimed it by beating Mark Shelley in 2018. He’ll face Marcus Singleton, a minister and veteran from Concord.

Council of State

• Superintendent of Public Instruction: James Barrett (Dem), Constance (Lav) Johnson (Dem), Jen Mangrum (Dem), Michael Maher (Dem), Keith Sutton (Dem), Craig Horn (Rep) & Catherine Truitt (Rep)

Mark Johnson has served as state superintendent since 2016, but he is not seeking reelection. Constance Johnson, principal of the Johnson Burton Learning Center in Charlotte, is one of five Democrats in the race. N.C. Rep Craig Horn, of Union County, is running on the Republican side.