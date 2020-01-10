ALDI adds more grocery shopping options

WAXHAW – Shoppers around the country can expect to see more ALDI stores in the future as the grocery store retailer continues its national expansion. Its newest location opened Dec. 19 in Waxhaw.

ALDI touts high-quality groceries at low prices, attracting many shoppers daily. Salisbury division vice president for ALDI Krysta Cearley said the location at 2909 Providence Road South was ideal.

“When it comes to choosing store locations, we look at many factors,” Cearley wrote in an email. “We want the best sites that are closest to our shoppers and can support a high daily traffic volume. As the demand for ALDI grows, so do our real estate options. Bottom line, we want to be conveniently located for our shoppers, and Waxhaw was a natural fit.”

Waxhaw residents were excited about the store’s grand opening, which allowed customers to speak with store managers, sample some of the food and receive a free ALDI bag and quarter holder, two items that are essential to the ALDI shopping experience. Shoppers could also enter to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce. The first 100 guests at the grand opening were awarded store gift cards.

Bonnie Roth considers herself and her husband avid ALDI shoppers. She was happy to have a store that is close to home.

“We like everything about ALDI – their prices, their friendliness,” Roth said. “It seems like I can sometimes find more things at ALDI than I can anywhere else.”

The store also commits to making grocery shopping “smart, fast and easy” for its customers. This can be seen in the layout and design of the store, as well as the product selection.

“The new Waxhaw ALDI store delivers on our customers’ desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including a robust produce section,” Cearley wrote. “The new Waxhaw location also features open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials, such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.”

The Waxhaw location will play a role in ALDI executives’ plan to become the third-largest grocery store retailer by store-count in the U.S. by the end of 2022. They also plan to add 25,000 jobs in stores, offices and warehouses by that date.

ALDI has more than 1,900 stores in 36 states, and it is still growing. Cearley said the company is on track to reach its 2022 goal.

“We’re investing more than $5 billion to remodel 1,300 existing stores and open hundreds of new stores across the country,” Cearley wrote.