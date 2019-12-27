Union County Weekly’s 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2019

Business

Leon & Olya Banchik: Dentists won chamber’s Community Impact Award.

John Hendley: Earned lifetime achievement Award from the chamber.

Mike Henn: Celebrated 20 years of Henn Automotive in Waxhaw.

Deana Hicks: Mom created a subscription box service One Girl Inspired.

Mackenzie Moser: Pitched a live-work-play project in Indian Trail.

Chris Plate: Convinced Union County to develop first industrial park.

Education

Camela Bell: Monroe Charter Academy hired her as its founding principal.

Rhett Brown: Wingate pres made higher education more accessible.

Kate Earp: Principal celebrated 10 years of Poplin Elementary in 2018-19.

Angela Foster: UCPS’s top assistant principal works at East Union Middle.

Jonathan Harbin: Monroe High staffer won UCPS Teacher of the Year.

Andrew Houlihan: Superintendent inked contract extension through 2023.

Lynn Kroeger: Business journal tapped her CFO of the Year.

Reed Parlier: CATA grad was killed in UNC Charlotte shooting.

Maria Pharr: Established student gateway from SPCC to Wingate.

Barry Ross: Ross prepared Apprenticeship Academy for opening.

Ben Tewolde: Weddington High staffer won Beginning Teacher of Year.

Terry Vaughn: Vaughn, of Kensington, was among several new principals.

Sharyn VonCannon: UCPS named her its top principal.

Ann Walters: Headmaster left Union Academy after contract expired.

Kristi Williford: Under her, Western Union Elementary became global-ready.

Kelsey Zoda: Served as campus administrator for new Thales Academy.

Yubley Zolke: Top teacher joined Waxhaw Elementary as principal.

Faith/Nonprofits

Keith Adams: He championed literacy when Literacy Council closed.

Kathy Bragg: Her shelter hired first development director & held outreach.

Bill Deter: Ex-mayor took over as president of Weddington Optimist Club

Andrew Friend: His Council on Aging formed chorus to reignite memories.

Steven Furtick: His podcast nominated in iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Nathel Hailey Sr.: The NAACP president earned Citizen of the Year award.

Larry Helms: Served as grand marshal of Indian Trail Christmas parade.

Gladys Kerr: Received key to Waxhaw for her service & history-keeping.

George Massey: Former EMT earned Man of the Year for contributions.

Mary Ann Maxon: Grew Weddington Optimist Club’s brand & membership.

Denise Milliken: Realtor & shelter volunteer won Woman of the Year.

Steve Smith Sr.: NFL legend spoke about experience with mental illness

Shannon Tucker: Opened Charlotte Speech & Hearing Center in Monroe.

Government

Chase Coble: The 43-year-old sheriff’s captain died unexpectedly Oct. 11.

Greg Ferguson: Left Waxhaw town manager gig after two years.

Nathan Hunt Gwyn Jr.: Presides over Superior Court District 20B.

Bjorn Hansen: County’s road guru helped towns upgrade intersections.

Dennis Joyner: His public health division joined investigation of e-cigs.

Ashley Lantz: Sought to improve child support enforcement.

Minor Plyler: Stallings Police chief retired after 35 years in public safety.

Erskine Smith: Filling in as interim town manager of Waxhaw.

Mark Watson: First-year county manager restructured processes & staff.

Politics

Todd Barber: He’s the only fresh face to join the Indian Trail council.

Daniel Barry: Presided over new Hornet’s Nest Republican Men’s Club.

Dan Bishop: With the White House’s support, he won U.S. House seat.

David Cohn: Passionate Indian Trail councilman left the dais.

Catherine DeFinis: Filled vacant seat on Waxhaw town board.

Wyatt Dunn: Mayor supported LYNX Silver Line extension to Stallings.

Freddie Gordon: Revived political career with Monroe council seat.

Heather Grooms: Defeated an incumbent to join Stallings council.

Gary Hamill: Wingate’s ace soccer coach became town’s mayor.

Craig Horn: N.C. House rep is running for state superintendent.\

Brad Horvath: Wesley Chapel mayor pressed county on rezoning decisions.

Angelia James: Fresh face edged out veterans for Monroe council seat.

Lynn Keziah: Keziah’s political resume in Monroe dates back decades.

Bobby Kilgore: Monroe mayor joins League of Municipalities board.

Pedro Morey: Retired policeman sought structure on Waxhaw council.

Ron Pappas: Succeeded Steve Maher as Waxhaw mayor.

Joe Pollino: Won Marvin mayor via write-in votes for second time.

Anne Pruitt: Joined Weddington council off respect of mayor & public.

Deborah Romanow: Left Stallings Town Council early.

Stony Rushing: County commish was second in U.S. House primary.

Anne Simpson: Became Waxhaw commissioner on second attempt.

Jan Smith: Defeated Wesley Chapel mayor Brad Horvath in election.

David Willis: Wants to replace Craig Horn in the N.C. House.

Sports

Gabriella Castro: Senior led Cuthbertson to a state title in cross country.

Kyle Durham: 800-meter star was NC Boys Track & Field Athlete of Year.

Kayla Hamblin: Parkwood sophomore won second state swimming title.

Cade Haynes: CATA wrestler earned state title & school wins record.

Vic Johnson: Won national coach of year & second state title with UA.

Kyle Montaperto: CATA wrestler ended 2018-19 at 48-1 & state title.

Amber Parker: Parkwood softball star won first wrestling state title.

R-Truth: Won WWE 24/7 title 25 times this year, as well as the U.S. title.

James Shipley: All-American led Weddington to a three-peat in lacrosse.

Will Shipley: Junior running back led Weddington to undefeated season.

Rick Spencer: Coached XC, indoor & outdoor track titles in 2018-19.

Alexis Sudjianto: Lit up summer golf circuit after graduating high school.

Jack Wilton: NCHSAA gave him the Heart of a Champion Award.

Other

Steve Bowers: Updated Waxhaw on opening YMCA branch by 2022.

Scott Brooks: Owner of Brooks Sandwich Shop killed in shooting.

Joshua Lee Burgess: Dad, 32, arrested on charges of murdering daughter.

Lucero Capote: Two were arrested on charges of murdering mother of five.

Micah Fagala: Started club at Piedmont High School to help teens cope.

Anthony Hamilton: Wowed with National Anthem at NBA All Star Game.

Pete & Sherri Kimbell: Couple sought to expand holiday light experience.

Landon Knestrick: Pangolin fan secured Pearl Harbor relic.

Michael O’Neill: Inspired community with poem, “Autism is a Miracle.”

Sayo Oni: Took New York trip after Best Actor win at Blumeys.

Hailey Pendleton: Her values allowed her to hang with a PGA Tour pro.

Sarah Porter: 11-year-old raised $24,000 selling ornaments for charity.

Gene Stowe: His book, “Inherit the Land” will become a documentary.

Ryan & Ashley Tobin: They appeared on Lifetime’s “Designing Spaces.”

Alexia Vega: Spelled way to first in UCPS bee & third in regional bee.

Alden John Whitehead: Father, 30, arrested on murder charges of son.