Union County Weekly’s 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2019

Business
Leon & Olya Banchik: Dentists won chamber’s Community Impact Award.
John Hendley: Earned lifetime achievement Award from the chamber.
Mike Henn: Celebrated 20 years of Henn Automotive in Waxhaw.
Deana Hicks: Mom created a subscription box service One Girl Inspired.
Mackenzie Moser: Pitched a live-work-play project in Indian Trail.
Chris Plate: Convinced Union County to develop first industrial park.
Education
Camela Bell: Monroe Charter Academy hired her as its founding principal.
Rhett Brown: Wingate pres made higher education more accessible.
Kate Earp: Principal celebrated 10 years of Poplin Elementary in 2018-19.
Angela Foster: UCPS’s top assistant principal works at East Union Middle.
Jonathan Harbin: Monroe High staffer won UCPS Teacher of the Year.
Andrew Houlihan: Superintendent inked contract extension through 2023.
Lynn Kroeger: Business journal tapped her CFO of the Year.
Reed Parlier: CATA grad was killed in UNC Charlotte shooting.
Maria Pharr: Established student gateway from SPCC to Wingate.
Barry Ross: Ross prepared Apprenticeship Academy for opening.
Ben Tewolde: Weddington High staffer won Beginning Teacher of Year.
Terry Vaughn: Vaughn, of Kensington, was among several new principals.
Sharyn VonCannon: UCPS named her its top principal.
Ann Walters: Headmaster left Union Academy after contract expired.
Kristi Williford: Under her, Western Union Elementary became global-ready.
Kelsey Zoda: Served as campus administrator for new Thales Academy.
Yubley Zolke: Top teacher joined Waxhaw Elementary as principal.
Faith/Nonprofits
Keith Adams: He championed literacy when Literacy Council closed.
Kathy Bragg: Her shelter hired first development director & held outreach.
Bill Deter: Ex-mayor took over as president of Weddington Optimist Club
Andrew Friend: His Council on Aging formed chorus to reignite memories.
Steven Furtick: His podcast nominated in iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.
Nathel Hailey Sr.: The NAACP president earned Citizen of the Year award.
Larry Helms: Served as grand marshal of Indian Trail Christmas parade.
Gladys Kerr: Received key to Waxhaw for her service & history-keeping.
George Massey: Former EMT earned Man of the Year for contributions.
Mary Ann Maxon: Grew Weddington Optimist Club’s brand & membership.
Denise Milliken: Realtor & shelter volunteer won Woman of the Year.
Steve Smith Sr.: NFL legend spoke about experience with mental illness
Shannon Tucker: Opened Charlotte Speech & Hearing Center in Monroe.
Government
Chase Coble: The 43-year-old sheriff’s captain died unexpectedly Oct. 11.
Greg Ferguson: Left Waxhaw town manager gig after two years.
Nathan Hunt Gwyn Jr.: Presides over Superior Court District 20B.
Bjorn Hansen: County’s road guru helped towns upgrade intersections.
Dennis Joyner: His public health division joined investigation of e-cigs.
Ashley Lantz: Sought to improve child support enforcement.
Minor Plyler: Stallings Police chief retired after 35 years in public safety.
Erskine Smith: Filling in as interim town manager of Waxhaw.
Mark Watson: First-year county manager restructured processes & staff.
Politics
Todd Barber: He’s the only fresh face to join the Indian Trail council.
Daniel Barry: Presided over new Hornet’s Nest Republican Men’s Club.
Dan Bishop: With the White House’s support, he won U.S. House seat.
David Cohn: Passionate Indian Trail councilman left the dais.
Catherine DeFinis: Filled vacant seat on Waxhaw town board.
Wyatt Dunn: Mayor supported LYNX Silver Line extension to Stallings.
Freddie Gordon: Revived political career with Monroe council seat.
Heather Grooms: Defeated an incumbent to join Stallings council.
Gary Hamill: Wingate’s ace soccer coach became town’s mayor.
Craig Horn: N.C. House rep is running for state superintendent.\
Brad Horvath: Wesley Chapel mayor pressed county on rezoning decisions.
Angelia James: Fresh face edged out veterans for Monroe council seat.
Lynn Keziah: Keziah’s political resume in Monroe dates back decades.
Bobby Kilgore: Monroe mayor joins League of Municipalities board.
Pedro Morey: Retired policeman sought structure on Waxhaw council.
Ron Pappas: Succeeded Steve Maher as Waxhaw mayor.
Joe Pollino: Won Marvin mayor via write-in votes for second time.
Anne Pruitt: Joined Weddington council off respect of mayor & public.
Deborah Romanow: Left Stallings Town Council early.
Stony Rushing: County commish was second in U.S. House primary.
Anne Simpson: Became Waxhaw commissioner on second attempt.
Jan Smith: Defeated Wesley Chapel mayor Brad Horvath in election.
David Willis: Wants to replace Craig Horn in the N.C. House.
Sports
Gabriella Castro: Senior led Cuthbertson to a state title in cross country.
Kyle Durham: 800-meter star was NC Boys Track & Field Athlete of Year.
Kayla Hamblin: Parkwood sophomore won second state swimming title.
Cade Haynes: CATA wrestler earned state title & school wins record.
Vic Johnson: Won national coach of year & second state title with UA.
Kyle Montaperto: CATA wrestler ended 2018-19 at 48-1 & state title.
Amber Parker: Parkwood softball star won first wrestling state title.
R-Truth: Won WWE 24/7 title 25 times this year, as well as the U.S. title.
James Shipley: All-American led Weddington to a three-peat in lacrosse.
Will Shipley: Junior running back led Weddington to undefeated season.
Rick Spencer: Coached XC, indoor & outdoor track titles in 2018-19.
Alexis Sudjianto: Lit up summer golf circuit after graduating high school.
Jack Wilton: NCHSAA gave him the Heart of a Champion Award.
Other
Steve Bowers: Updated Waxhaw on opening YMCA branch by 2022.
Scott Brooks: Owner of Brooks Sandwich Shop killed in shooting.
Joshua Lee Burgess: Dad, 32, arrested on charges of murdering daughter.
Lucero Capote: Two were arrested on charges of murdering mother of five.
Micah Fagala: Started club at Piedmont High School to help teens cope.
Anthony Hamilton: Wowed with National Anthem at NBA All Star Game.
Pete & Sherri Kimbell: Couple sought to expand holiday light experience.
Landon Knestrick: Pangolin fan secured Pearl Harbor relic.
Michael O’Neill: Inspired community with poem, “Autism is a Miracle.”
Sayo Oni: Took New York trip after Best Actor win at Blumeys.
Hailey Pendleton: Her values allowed her to hang with a PGA Tour pro.
Sarah Porter: 11-year-old raised $24,000 selling ornaments for charity.
Gene Stowe: His book, “Inherit the Land” will become a documentary.
Ryan & Ashley Tobin: They appeared on Lifetime’s “Designing Spaces.”
Alexia Vega: Spelled way to first in UCPS bee & third in regional bee.
Alden John Whitehead: Father, 30, arrested on murder charges of son.
