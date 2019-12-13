News Briefs for Dec. 13

County commissioners elect chair, vice-chair

MONROE – County commissioners elected Jerry Simpson as chairman of the board and Dennis Rape as vice-chair Dec. 2.

Simpson has served on the board since 2010. This is his fifth time being elected as chairman. Rape was elected to office in 2018. He has served as vice-chair since December 2018.

“The selection of a chairman is not an easy decision and I will tell you that you do a lot of soul-searching and a lot of thinking about who you want to serve in a leadership position on the board of county commissioners,” Simpson said.

The chair and vice-chair are elected annually for one-year terms. The chairman presides at board meetings. The vice-chairman acts in the chairman’s absence.

Report: HOA not happy with holiday decoration

WAXHAW – MillBridge’s homeowners association has asked Shelly Koman to remove a Christmas display from her yard inspired by the film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” reports FOX 46 Charlotte.

Koman’s decorations featured two key scenes from the hit holiday film: Clark Griswold hanging from the gutter of the home and Cousin Eddie discarding sewage from his RV into the Griswold’s sewer.

The Cousin Eddie display features a mannequin in a robe, holding a hose in one hand and a beer can in another.

Koman told FOX 46 that she plans to keep the display in place.

Retiree nets $275K with winning lottery ticket

MARSHVILLE – Bennie Faulkner unknowingly drove around for three days with a winning lottery ticket in his car’s glove box, according to North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The retired steelworker bought the winning $25,000 A Year For Life Prize ticket Nov. 18 at the Wingate Food Mart on U.S. 74 East in Wingate. He didn’t check the ticket until his niece told him someone from Wingate won.

Faulkner’s ticket matched the five white balls to win $25,000 a year for life, beating one in 1.8 million odds. He opted for the lump sum which netted him $275,926 after taxes. He’ll use it to fix up his house.

“I always put my tickets in the glove compartment of my car,” Faulkner told lottery officials. “I didn’t think I’d actually win, so I just forgot about it.”

Help recognize outstanding UCPS employees

MONROE – Union County Public Schools has launched a districtwide employee recognition program.

UCPS students, families and community members can help the school district recognize two UCPS Influencers every month who go above and beyond to impact the lives of students, families and the community.

Visit www.ucpsinfluencers.com to fill out a nomination form.

A panel of judges will meet monthly to select two UCPS Influencers who will be recognized at an upcoming school board meeting. The nominator will be invited to attend the meeting and read their nomination.

The first UCPS Influencers will be announced Jan. 7.

UCPS named Start With Hello district winner

MONROE – Sandy Hook Promise has selected Union County Public Schools as the national 2019 Start With Hello District award winner.

SHP launched the awards in tandem with Start With Hello Week, a campaign to recognize school efforts to prevent bullying and violence.

“This award is very special because students, staff, parents and community members participated to show that we care about youth violence prevention,” Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said. “UCPS has a districtwide focus on social and emotional health and the Start With Hello Campaign was one strategy we implemented to create awareness, talk about inclusion and promote kindness.”

School district showcases programs at expo

MONROE – Union County Public Schools held a High School Programs Expo on Dec. 7 at Porter Ridge Middle School to help families explore academic options available for middle and high school students.

Families could learn about programs offered in high schools across the district, including 20-plus career academies, Career Readiness summer camps, Advanced Placement offerings, the International Baccalaureate Program at Marvin Ridge High, Union County Early College and Central Academy of Technology and Arts.