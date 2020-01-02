Wingate University fall graduates by hometown

Doctoral graduates

• Matthews: Elen Balasanyan Gay, physical therapy.

• Mint Hill: Erica Carol Hitch, physical therapy.

• Monroe: Cassie Dawn Eley, educational leadership.

• Pageland, SC: Nikki Nicole Miller, educational leadership.

Master’s degrees

• Indian Trail: Katelyn Dorothy Lustig, educational leadership; Austin McCully Marie Brown, sport management; and Heather Couzen, elementary education (K-6).

• Marshville: Rebekah Randall Mathis, physician assistant.

• Matthews: Karim Abdel Mahmoud, physician assistant.

• Monroe: Louise Duffie Glover, Anna Plyler Melson, Valerie Nicole Page, Lyn Griffin Polk and Zackary Wayne Winchester, elementary education (K-6); and Caitlyn Lilley Brown and Madelyn Laine Eudy, physician assistant.

• Waxhaw: Teresa Gayle Bliven and Denise Schmidt, elementary education (K-6); Shannen Elizabeth Box, Shelby Jean Nassar and Larson Thomas Vickery, physician assistant; and Manideepa Bhowmik, business administration.

• Wesley Chapel: William Charles O’Connor Jr., physician assistant.

Certifications

• Wadesboro: Jennifer Register McLaurin, educational specialist.

Bachelor’s degrees

• Indian Trail: Joy Daniels Bailey, environmental biology; Eric Steven Jackson, organizational communication & management; Raeann Elizabeth Lytle, educational studies in humanities; and Shane Craig Rich, communication – sport broadcasting.

• Matthews: Perita Adams, organizational communication & management; and Madilyn Claire Rodriguez, human services.

• Monroe: Mariah Noel Anderson, communication – public relations; Anamarie DeLoreto, elementary education; Kathleen Grace Harwood, criminal justice; Garren Michael Janes, sport management; Brittney Elizabeth Kloppenburg, marketing; Peter Andrew Kroeger, mathematics; Abigail Rose McGuire, human services; Douglas Alexis Peralta, finance; Elissa Webb, environmental biology; and Montana Lee Wolfe, psychology.

• Peachland: Zachary Ryan Ricketts, criminal justice.

• Wadesboro: Aaliyah Breana Parson, communication – journalism and mass media.

• Waxhaw: Leigh Anne Lee, human services; Haley Elizabeth Joy Matson, political science; and Lauren Elizabeth Small, psychology.

• Wingate: Niclas Geyer, management; Elizabeth Jimenez-Rivera, history; Keisha Ja’Nine Leaks, organizational communication & management; Jose Osvaldo Rodriguez Barron, management.