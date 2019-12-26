State grant will help keep UCPS schools safe

MONROE – Union County Public Schools will use an NC School Safety Grant to expand strategies to keep schools safe.

North Carolina public schools were eligible to request funding from the Department of Public Instruction for resource officers, services for students in crisis, safety training, safety equipment and more mental health support staff.

“UCPS is always looking to improve and expand safety efforts and this grant will help with staff training and additional support at the elementary, middle and high school levels,” Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said.

UCPS received $301,600 to fund door access controls at 11 schools, two additional school resource officers at elementary schools in the Monroe cluster, and Safe and Civil Schools training at 30 schools.