Artists showcase creativity in tabletops, candles, farmhouse signs and more

Lee Noles has been a key contributor to Union County Weekly over the years, primarily as a sports correspondent. So it’s been fun over the past year watching him write about some of the more unique artists we have in Union County.

Here’s a look back at some of the artists he’s written about. Find this story online for links to each of these profiles.

Nov. 22: Billie Colley & Phillip Ingold of BBC Enterprises LLC (link)

Billie Colley and Phillip Ingold met in college and fell in love. Though the couple has contrasting art styles, they create artistic tabletops that are in high demand.

Nov. 8: Jackie Arndt of Nora C’s Bakery (link)

Jackie Arndt transformed what used to be her grandparents’ garage into a functioning bakery. She specializes in cookies, cakes and breads.

Nov. 1: Kristen Horne (link)

Kristen Horne started getting into pottery as a senior at Piedmont High. She developed her skills more while a student at Appalachian State University.

Oct. 18: Billy Kiker of Stony Knoll Forge (link)

Billy Kiker turned what was once a hobby in blacksmithing into a business after friends encouraged him to create bottle openers, utensils and tools.

Oct. 11: Laura Lynn Nixon of Signs of Heaven (link)

Laura Lynn Nixon runs a business making farmhouse signs with her teenage sons. The budding “mompreneur” says God is the center of everything they do.

Sept. 13: Jamie Abbondanza of Abb’s Commonscents (link)

Jamie Abbondanza started making candles for families who have members in a military branch. She poured herself into learning the ins and outs of the craft after being downsized.

Sept. 6: James Handy of Character Reclaimed (link)

James Handy’s garage turned into a workplace for his hobby. He creates furniture. Some of his more unique pieces were created from a 55-gallon barrel and wood from the 1800s.

Aug. 30: Jordan Campbell of Dove Pottery (link)

Jordan Campbell is carrying on the pottery legacy first taught to him by his grandparents. He uses imprints to create unique designs in his pottery.

Feb. 15: James Warr of Lazy Craftsman (link)

James Warr has enjoyed working with wood ever since he took a shop class in middle school. He’s perfected his craft to create classic game boards, such as checkers.

Jan. 11: Sarah Porter (link)

Eleven-year-old Sarah Porter has raised more than $24,000 in six years for Hometown Heroes by creating Christmas ornaments. The charity helps families with children battling illnesses or injuries.