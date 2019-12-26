Anthony Hamilton releases music video for ‘Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto’

CHARLOTTE – With the release of his new music video “Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto,” Grammy Award winner Anthony Hamilton honors the late James Brown though a re-make that taps into the spirit to help those in need.

“Oftentimes we think that the world’s problems are too big to solve,” the Charlotte native said. “Each of us has the power to shape a person’s life. No gift is too small when it comes from the heart.”

Hamilton sponsors families in his hometown and mentors youth from his neighborhood and surrounding communities.

He also released a new book, “Cornbread, Fish, and Collard Greens” that shares intimate moments behind the music and features some of his recipes.